CARY, N.C. (KSNT) — After standout performances during the Collegiate National Team’s training camp, K-State sophomores Kaelen Culpepper and Tyson Neighbors earned a spot on the USA baseball roster.

The Collegiate National Team will represent the United States in two five-game series against Chinese Taipei and Japan across the Carolinas from June 30-July 12.

“After the most talented and competitive Training Camp, the staff completed a grueling selection process to get to the final roster today,” manager Larry Lee said. “Our roster is full of extremely talented and capable baseball players, and we are focused on representing the United States well in international competition. We are looking forward to getting our series against Chinese Taipei started tomorrow night here in Cary.”

Culpepper and Neighbors are just the second and third players in K-State history to earn a position on the national roster since K-State Hall of Fame inductee Craig Wilson.

K-State is one of just six schools with a pair of athletes on the 31-man Collegiate National Team roster. Other Big 12 representatives include Texas’ Ben Abeldt, Texas Tech’s Kyle Robinson and West Virginia’s JJ Wetherholt.