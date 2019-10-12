UPDATE: Two women, infant killed in triple fatal crash near Lawrence

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two young women and a child have bee killed in a crash in northeast Kansas.

This accident occurred Friday at 5:40 p.m. on northbound US-59 near mile marker 151.1, two-and-a-half miles south of Lawrence.

State Troopers say a Chevy driven by Tiffany Cox was southbound on on US-59 when she, for unknown reason, lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the grassy median in to on-coming lanes of traffic.

Cox, 20-years-old of Ottowa, and her passengers, 19-year-old Kiffany Mietchen and 8-month-old Azreal Ubelaker, both of Baldwin City, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The occupant of the vehicle Cox collided with in the northbound lane, 62-year-old Craig McKinney of Topeka, was taken to an area hospital with suspected minor injury.

The area will was shut down for several hours while troopers investigated and crews cleaned up the scene. All lanes have sense been re-opened.

What caused Cox to loose control of the vehicle is still under investigation.