Two WPD officers hospitalized following Christmas morning shooting

WICHITA, Kansas (KSNW) – Two officers with the Wichita Police Department are being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries following a shooting Christmas morning.

Sgt. Michael Kepley says around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a domestic violence call from an apartment in the 2600 block of S. Emporia.

“They made contact with the suspect in that case, a struggle ensued, and two Wichita police officers were shot,” Sgt. Kepley said.

One officer was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the arm. Both officers are being treated at a local hospital in Wichita.

The suspect died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound, according to a social media post by WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay.

“This tragic incident highlights the dangers police officers face as they work to keep our community safe,” Ramsay said. “Please pray for them and their families as we deal with this terrible incident on Christmas day.”

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest updates as soon as they come in.