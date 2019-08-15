Tyson fire impacts local businesses

FINNEY CO. Kan. (KSNW) – The Tyson fire isn’t just impacting the cattle industry, but also the local businesses.

Love’s gas station is the closest business to Tyson’s plant and after seeing an empty parking lot, an employee at Love’s said it’s been extremely slow and they aren’t the only business seeing this happen.

“It’s definitely going to be a big effect,” said Ron’s Market owner, Ron Leonard.

Ron Leonard, a business owner of a small market is feeling the impact of the Tyson plant shut down.

“We’re having to go to Amarillo and different places, trying to pick meat up to keep ourselves going until Tyson gets going,” he said.

The market sells groceries, gas, and fresh meat, and it buys all their meat through Tyson, even offering a discount to Tyson employees.

But that has been put on hold, until Tyson returns to production, which makes things more expensive for Leonard.

“The labor, the trucking, it’s still going to cost more to get it here,” he said.

Tyson Fresh Meats Group President Steve Stouffer said the last crane will come to the plant Thursday, so they can begin clean up through the roof.

Which has Leonard hopeful that Tyson will rebuild quickly and begin production as soon as possible.

“I hope they get it back going and it’ll sure make it a lot easier on our operation I can tell you that,” he said.