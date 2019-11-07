U.S. Senate passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of animals find themselves at the Kansas Humane Society each year, many of those are from animal cruelty cases.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the ears that are torn off and the puncture wounds that are on those animals and the wounds that they have when they come over. Maybe they’ve been involved in fighting for months,” said Marc Eby, President and CEO of Kansas Humane Society.

KHS is hoping the number of abused animals will decrease soon. Since the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill making animal cruelty a federal felony. It’s called the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act. The bill could allow up to 7 years in prison.

“Anything that increases the punishment of animal cruelty is going to be good for us,” said Eby.

District Attorney Marc Bennett says his office sees several animal cruelty cases a year. As of now the Kansas statue has a limit for penalties. “We are talking 12 months in the penitentiary or maybe even a felony served in local jail,” said Bennett.

Bennett says whether or not future cases will be charged on the federal level will boil down to facts. “Police Department, Animal Control would investigate the crime. If they could establish who perpetrated it and what exactly took place they would have the choice of bringing it to my office or taking it to the federal office,” he said.

Wichita Police Department’s Commander of Animal Services, Lt. Bryan Sigman is hoping the passing of the bill will inspire state legislatures to make changes.

“Look at this and possibly mirror and adopt some type of stricter animal cruelty laws under the state which we can fall under,” said Lt. Sigman.

The bill has been backed by the Fraternal Order of Police and the National Sheriff’s Association. President Trump must sign the bill first before it can become law.

