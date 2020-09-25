Uber doubles down on ‘No Mask, No Ride’ with new rider selfie verification

(KSNW) – Rideshare app Uber announced Thursday a mask verification feature would roll out to the US and Canada, requiring riders to upload an image of themselves with a face covering before being allowed to use the service.

Since May, the company has had its “No mask, No ride” policy in place, which required both riders, drivers, and Uber Eats delivery drivers to wear a face cover when using the service.

The tech company was able to verify that drivers were wearing masks before initiating rides, saying 3.5 million drivers completed more than 100 million mask verifications since May.

Uber says they believe that accountability is a two-way street, which is why they’ve expanded the verification technology to riders. If drivers report riders not wearing masks, they will be required to take a selfie showing their face covered being allowed to take another trip with Uber.

According to the ride-hailing provider, 1,250 riders in the US and Canada were removed from the app for not complying with the mask policy. Riders who repeatedly violate the policy could risk being banned from the app.

LATEST STORIES: