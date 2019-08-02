Ulysses father suspected of killing his child

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) – The community of Ulysses is learning about the arrest of an 18-year-old man who is suspected of killing his one-year old child back in 2017.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested Jayden Silva yesterday afternoon at his home in Hugoton for the suspected juvenile offenses of first degree felony murder and abuse of a child.

The death of the 13-month old child happened in October of 2017 and after a call to the Ulysses Police about the baby being unresponsive, the child was taken to Wichita where later he died from brain injuries.

The KBI said in a press release this was a lengthy investigation but did not give any further information about why it took nearly two years to make an arrest.

Jayden Silva remains in the Grant County Jail. He’s scheduled to be back in court on August 5th.

