WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be umpired by a man who is from Kansas.

The MLB on Thursday announced the umpires, coaches and trainers for the 2023 All-Star Game, and Todd Tichenor was tasked to serve as the crew chief for the 93rd Midsummer Classic on July 11.

Tichenor, who has been a Major League umpire for 12 years, was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, but moved to Holcomb, Kansas, as a kid in 1980. A year later, he moved to Garden City where he graduated high school in 1995.

This is the second All-Star Game Tichenor is umpiring. He was the left-field umpire in the 2014 Midsummer Classic.

He has also umpired some high-level games in the Major Leagues. He was on the crew that umpired the 2020 World Series, and the Wild Card games in 2014, 2020 and 2022.

First pitch of the MLB All-Star Game is set for 7 p.m. on July 11.