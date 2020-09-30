Undecided voter watches and gives take on debate

With exactly five weeks until the election, one voter who is undecided says he still is not sure if either candidate will be able to get him to the poll.

“Something I did not expect was that Joe Biden looks way calmer than Donald Trump,” said Wichita State University student Zachary James.

James is political science major and very aware of what he watched Tuesday evening.

“You would never think that 70-year-old’s would interact like this,” he said.

These debates may decide whether he votes or not and at this point he is no closer to an exact decision.

“I am more focused on other races like senate races and house races because at this point the presidential election, it is really hard to vote for one of these candidates because neither of them has my best interest, I think,” said James.

He says for him to vote his preferred candidate will have to stand out and show backbone even while discussing tough topics.

“Problems like COVID like Joe Biden supports, I am more supportive of, but I think there are other things like police reform and racial injustice that he is kind of scared to touch is what is drifting me away from him,” said Biden.

While many have made a firm decision, Zachary is confident in his patience to make the right choice at the right time.

“It does feel like a weird spot but I do not think I am alone, if that makes sense?” explains James.