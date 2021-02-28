Under investigation: Three officers recovering after incident on Saint Francis St.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Explosives agents, fire crews, swat, and police moved in mostly quiet neighborhood this weekend. Officers spend a lot of hours south of Downtown Wichita. Where officers were injured in what may have been an explosion.



Three police officer were injured in the 1400 block of south St. Francis, after checking out what they thought was an unoccupied home. The owners of the house called police because they noticed the windows were open. This was around 4 p.m. But when officers opened the door something happened. Police say this was possibly an explosion they have not confirmed that yet.

One of the three officers was seriously injured, that officer is now in stable condition. Nearby homes were evacuated as the swat team and bomb squad started their investigation.

“We don’t know if someone was inside, if this is a booby trap, we don’t know if this was a gun or if it was some type of improvised device,” said Chief Gordon Ramsay.

Some people who live in the neighborhood say they’re shocked something like this could happen so close to home.

“I’m kind of shocked i really am. We’ve been here for almost 8 years and nothing like this ever. Everybody’s really family friendly, pet friendly, everybody pretty much gets along,” said neighbor, Jinny Pelzer.



She says she wasn’t home when it all happened, but her stepson was. Investigators were here on the scene on St. Francis for more than eight hours. They finally cleared around midnight last night after finally getting inside the home.

