Unemployed Kansans say KDOL removed money from personal bank accounts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-For Kansans trying to receive funding through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, it hasn’t been easy. Now, some said the Kansas Department of Labor is withdrawing money from their accounts.

This is the email sent out from the KDOL that states some people who have filed for unemployment have been paid double and will have money withdrawn.

Pat McCammack said she received a double payment. After expecting that to cover the upcoming week, the money was withdrawn and now she’s dealing with a negative bank account.

“They went in and they just took money out so if people had bills that they paid with that money and it was gone, their account is now negative so my account is negative, right now it’s over $700 in the hole,” said Pat McCammack.

She says it’s frustrating.

“They can’t fix the payment process, but when they do an overpayment they can go in, in four days, and get that done right away.,” said McCammack.

Jolyene Olson said she has been waiting months for her payments and after finally receiving one weekly payment.

“In one week, that payment came through, but then they took that back today,” said Olson.

Olson said the KDOL took the only money she’s seen in ten week.s

“They just put a blanket out there and did it to everyone,” said Olson.

The KDOL’s website said the account information for those filing will only be used for direct deposit payments.

Olson said that’s not the case and she is left begging the department for answers.

“Who’s gonna pay for the over drafts, who’s gonna pay for extra fees that’s been applied to things because they’re not doing their jobs correctly,” she said.

KSN has reached out to KDOL multiple times both by phone and email. We want to find out why money may have been taken out of some accounts.We have not heard back.

We will continue to ask questions and update you once we learn more.