Unemployment numbers down to 10.9% in Sedgwick County: Officials hope positive trend continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Although the pandemic is not over jobs are coming back in Sedgwick County. Unemployment is down to about 10.9 % it was at 18.5% in April. The Workforce Center says the reopening of schools is contributing to the boost. For those who still cannot find a job the center is there to help.

“Individuals are able to receive training dollars through us and those dollars can be used at local insitutions talking WSU Tech, Butler Community College, WSU or some career training,” Said Vice President at the Workforce Center, amanda duncan.

Residents can go to Kansas Works to apply for this service, but will need approval from The Work Force Alliance Center. The Work Force Alliance has multiple programs in areas that are in demand for our regional economy.

LATEST NEWS: