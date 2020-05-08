Unemployment rates in Sedgwick County are the highest in the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -Individual unemployment figures for states and counties for the month of April aren’t yet released, but what we do know tells us we’re still a long way out from seeing the real effect of the pandemic.

The predictions are grim. KU is forecasting a 25% unemployment rate for Sedgwick County, based on initial unemployment claims.

WSU is forecasting 140,000 available jobs in Kansas that are predicted to go away in 2020.

“We’re gonna still see more Unemployment Claims even though really high in that manufacturing side, we’re seeing more of the next couple weeks,” said WSU Economic Development and Business Director Jeremy Hill.

Hill said new layoffs announced recently by Spirit AeroSystems won’t turn into unemployment numbers for likely several weeks or even months.

Some Kansans that currently don’t have jobs, still haven’t been able to file for unemployment.

“Gig workers, self-employed, those individuals do not follow into those numbers because the federal new program called P-U-A, PUA, has not gone into effect yet,” said Kansas Secretary of the Department of Labor Delia Garcia.

Many have filed for benefits. Between April 26th and May 2nd, Sedgwick county saw more than 31,000 people receive unemployment.

Hill believes there may be a spending burst in the coming weeks from those who have been able to work and save money during the pandemic.

“They have pent up demand, they’re ready to go spend it, so I think we’re gonna get a little burst in the third quarter of this year’s spending,” said Hill.

But he said Kansans need to prepare for the long haul before we bounce back.

“Our forecast doesn’t even have it for the rest of this year, it’s really the kick into next year before we’ve even come close to really recovering from us,” he said.

Hill said the other counties won’t see as big of a hit as Sedgwick county will. The Department of Labor officials said it’s still too early to identify the true impact on everything and that they will have a better idea by the end of the month when they release the state’s unemployment numbers for the month of April.