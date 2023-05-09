FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A groom who was seriously injured in a crash after leaving his own wedding reception last month has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, according to family members.

Aric Hutchinson and his new bride, Samantha Miller, were riding in a low-speed vehicle on South Carolina’s Folly Beach when an allegedly intoxicated driver slammed into the back of their vehicle. Miller, still in her wedding dress, suffered blunt force trauma and died at the scene. Hutchinson and two others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Family members said Hutchinson is now recovering at home after multiple surgeries, including broken bones in his legs and face and broken vertebrae.

“He is physically recovering at home while trying to come to terms with the loss of his beautiful wife. Now he is doing the unimaginable of planning Sam’s funeral along with her family,” his mother, Annette Hutchinson, said in an update Monday.

Another victim is recovering in a burn unit after undergoing surgery for severe road rash and other wounds. The third victim suffered only minor injuries.

“All three are being incredibly strong despite the pain they are suffering,” said Hutchinson in her update.

Hutchinson started a GofundMe shortly after the crash to help pay for recovery efforts and medical bills. That fundraiser has earned more than $698,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, 25-year-old Jamie Komoroski, remains at the Charleston County Detention Center, where she faces three counts of felony DUI resulting in death.

Komoroski was reportedly traveling at about 65 MPH in a 25 MPH zone, police said. She has a history of speeding-related charges, court records show.