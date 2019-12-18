Union meets with Spirit Aerospace following 737 Max production halt

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- The concerns continue for Boeing and other aerospace employees following the halt of production for the 737 Max.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Union said it is meeting with Spirit Aerosystems and other company leaders on Wednesday (Dec. 18).

It is unclear what will be discussed in this meeting.

Governor Laura Kelly said the state is ready to step in when needed and will assist unemployment benefits to the workers if necessary. Governor Kelly said this is something the state has done before.

Both Boeing and Spirit said layoffs are not expected at this time, but the union is working to protect employees just in case.

“Honestly, it’s overwhelming,” said one Boeing employee. “But, that news is kind of nice. It gives me a sense of peace that I’m not getting laid off.”

Another employee said he’s shocked there haven’t been layoffs yet.

“It shocks me there’s not going to be a furlough,” said the employee. “I don’t know how they’re going to pull that off, but you know, it’s pretty good of Boeing. It keeps people working and that’s a good thing.”

KSN is waiting to hear back from the union on the next steps.

Boeing and Spirit have not released any updated information or statements as of Wednesday (Dec. 18).