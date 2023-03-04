SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday part of a train derailed in Sumner County, north of Wellington at the town of Riverdale.

Wellington Police Chief Tracy Heath confirms with KSN part of the train derailed but there are no injuries.

The cause of the derailment is not being released yet. A deputy with Sumner county tells KSN there is not a concern with any hazmat material on the train.

The cleanup is expected to take at least until Sunday, mid-day according to Sumner County Sheriff’s Sgt. Corley.

Union Pacific has so far not said how many cars have derailed, according to Sgt. Corely.