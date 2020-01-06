United Methodist Church announces proposal to split church over LGBTQ issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “We can’t keep pushing it aside you know kicking the can down the road,” said Steven Madewell, Unite Methodist Church member.

Since 1972, the United Methodist church has been debating over same sex marriage with the tension recently reaching a breaking point. “After the conference ended last year there were a lot of united Methodists that were upset and hurt and sad,” said Associate Pastor Rebecca Mohr, First United Methodist Church of Wichita.

Jan. 3 leaders from the church released a proposal to split the church. It could potentially create a “Traditionalist Methodist’ denomination that will continue to practice the ban on same sex marriage and LGBTQ church leaders.

Over the years there have been various proposals, however some church leaders say this latest proposal is unique. Since it attempts to make a compromise for all views. “It was put together by a team of people that represent a more traditional, a more centrist, and a more progressive view. That’s exceptional. Those three groups previously have come up with their own plans and been more hostile towards one another,” said Rev. Jill Sander-Chali, College Hill United Methodist Church.

The Great Plains Conference of Untied Methodist Church say there is no official legislation written for the proposal. Nevertheless, they say the current proposal has a compromise that if the church were to split those that leave will be allowed to keep their buildings and given money to start their new denomination.

Once legislation is written, it will be voted on in May by more than 800 representatives from across the world at the next general conference in Minneapolis.

Pastor Mohr says location plays a big roll in practices. “The United Methodist Church is a global church and we are very diverse in our theological perspectives. As well as, the context we are ministering to and downtown Wichita, Kansas, my context is very different than in a rural church or in a church in Eastern Europe or Africa,” she said.

Rev. Sander-Chali says that discussing a split is sad, there is still hope. She hopes no matter the decision that the Methodist community can still find common ground. “I hope on all sides what it might look like to lay down our swords and stop fighting and say I disagree with you and I bless you on your way and on your ministry,” she said.

