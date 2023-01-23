WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It is officially tax season. Monday is the first day the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin accepting tax returns for 2022.

There are some free resources available to help you file your returns. One is the VITA program with the United Way.

The VITA program is for those who make $60,000 a year or less. It utilizes trained volunteers and partners across the region to bring this free service to different locations across the area.

Michelle Presnell is the United Way Community Impact Manager For Financial Stability. She says there will be many other financial resources available on top of taxes as well.

“There are a lot of our wraparound services between our partners that can help with lots of different things,” Presnell said. “So, for example, the Bank on ICT program, we have financial institutions that have low-barrier banking access. We have other people, like consumer credit counseling services, that can help folks with budgeting and debt mitigation. So really come prepared to have a financial conversation.”

She says the average person they serve makes about $20,000 a year with an average return of $1,500 a year. She says that $1,500 can make a huge difference – in paying rent or other bills.

“Our goal is to help over 6,000 people in our area and be able to file their taxes for free because we know that that’s a big expense on folks,” Presnell said. “Tax returns are incredibly important. So the more we can help put money in their pocket, the better it is.”

Last year the program served over 5,000 people.

The United Way is taking walk-in appointments this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McAdams Park Carl Brewer Community Events Center.

She says to make sure to bring all the appropriate documentation. For more information or to make an appointment, call 211.

The Wichita Public Library will have basic federal forms and instruction booklets available for pick up from any of the branches starting in early February.

The library can help people print any additional forms on the IRS website. People can also print Kansas forms at any of the libraries for $0.10 per page.

The library says it is compiling other resources that can assist low-income families and seniors with their tax preparation because it cannot answer tax-related questions.

“Having this information readily available is important because we want residents to have access to important information and resources, like tax forms,” Communications Specialist Sean Jones said. “A lot of people still file their taxes through these forms rather than electronically, and it’s important that they have the tools to file.”

There are also free tax preparation resources available at these centers from February through April by appointment only: