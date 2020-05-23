Universal Orlando officially reopening to public on June 5, company says

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando says it will start welcoming guests back to its theme parks on June 5.

Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay will all reopen to the public on June 5, according to their website.

Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Volcano Bay will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CityWalk, which reopened last week, will be expanding its hours to be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

“This carefully managed reopening comes with stringent new health, safety and hygiene procedures in place. So, as we enjoy our parks together again, everyone will need to follow CDC guidelines and the recommendations of health officials, and Universal Orlando’s policies,” Universal’s website says. “Note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 and we cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed during your visit.”

New procedures that guests can expect at Universal include:

Required face coverings: If a guest doesn’t have a face covering, they will be available for purchase

If a guest doesn’t have a face covering, they will be available for purchase Temperature checks: Guests will have their temperatures checked before entering the park, any guests with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more will be turned away

Guests will have their temperatures checked before entering the park, any guests with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more will be turned away Required hand sanitizer: Guests will be required to use hand sanitizer before boarding ride vehicles

Guests will be required to use hand sanitizer before boarding ride vehicles Virtual lines: Some rides and attractions throughout the parks will be using virtual line – which will let guests select a time they want to ride an attraction and minimize the time they’re actually in line

Some rides and attractions throughout the parks will be using virtual line – which will let guests select a time they want to ride an attraction and minimize the time they’re actually in line Staggered seating: There will be staggered spacing on ride vehicles and in lines to help abide by social distancing guidelines

There will be staggered spacing on ride vehicles and in lines to help abide by social distancing guidelines Staggered parking: Parking will be staggered within parking garages to help encourage distance between groups

Parking will be staggered within parking garages to help encourage distance between groups Cashless payments and no-touch policies: Mobile food and drink ordering will be available through the Universal Orlando app at some venues, providing contactless options for guests

A statement from Universal officials says Gov. Ron DeSantis supported the park sharing reopening plans on Thursday with Orange County officials. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings recommended on Friday that Gov. DeSantis approve their plan. But as of this writing, despite Universal’s announcement, no official confirmation has been given from the governor’s office that the plan has been approved.

You can learn more about Universal’s reopening plan on the theme park’s website.