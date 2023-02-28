LAWRENCE, Kan. — Crime is up on the University of Kansas Campus, according to KU Police.

The department released its update on campus crime in 2022.

Campus police officers reported taking 526 reports, which is an 11% increase, according to the department. While crime reporting increased last year, the department says they are significantly below the 10-year average.

Crimes like theft and property damage make up the largest number of crimes reported to the KU Police Department. Violent crimes make up a smaller percentage of the overall total.

Part of the reason behind the increase in crime is that KU is back to pre-COVID-19 population levels, according to the KU Police Chief.

“I would like to thank all who played a part in watching over the campus and who reported criminal and suspicious behavior, as well as to credit the investments made by the university in technologies that help deter crime,” Chief Nelson Mosley, KU Police Department, said.

Mosley says the University of Kansas added electronic-controlled locks to buildings to help prevent theft. The campus also expanded the number of surveillance cameras.

The department asks anyone who is a victim of a crime to report it immediately.