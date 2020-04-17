University of Kansas medical students to graduate early to help with state’s COVID-19 response

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several dozen KU medical school students are graduating early to join the frontlines in the state’s fight against coronavirus.

Senior KU School of Medicine student Emily Lenherr is cutting her final year of medical school short to help the state’s COVID-19 response.

“No one expected our last year of our last couple of months to be in the middle of a pandemic,” said Lenherr. “So as we were kind of watching this evolve we realized that maybe we could help out and use some of that training that we have gained over four years and help alleviate some of that burden.”

Lenherr and nearly 30 other medical students volunteered for the Kansas Pandemic Volunteer Health Care Workforce program. It will send them out across Kansas starting at the end of April to serve in areas of critical need especially rural communities. Professor Dr. Michael Kennedy who helped pilot the program said 34 counties in Kansas have only one or two physicians.

“What if one of them gets sick and then that becomes a real crisis,” said Dr. Kennedy.

Dr. Kennedy said the students will provide help however and wherever it’s needed.

“And that frees the more experienced doctor to take care of the more critically ill patients,” said Dr. Kennedy.

“We want to do what we can and we want to help where we can,” said Lenherr