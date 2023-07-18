WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, the City of Wichita approved a $13.7 million budget and design plans for the Carl G. Brewer Community Center at McAdams Park.

The project, expected to start in 2024, will more than double the size of the current facility, bringing opportunities for groups who use it.

“Hopefully, this will be an epicenter for this community around here,” said Brewer Community Center Director Corey Lyons, “There’s not really many places where kids can go, or they can have a safe place to go.”

The building’s meeting rooms and auditorium are the destinations of events and weekly meetings for the Golden Age Club. They say a new facility will help them expand their group.

“We’re 94 members strong, and we’re growing. We have that great fashion show. And with the building being extended, it will really help us to have more people come out and see us, and we won’t be so tightly knit,” said Golden Age Club President Kathy McClysh.

The expansion of the gymnasium will give the option of hosting large sporting events. Lyons says four basketball recreation teams currently practice there, but the limited space makes it difficult for other athletes.

“We have an elementary-sized gym. We’re moving to a high school regulation gym, so we can bring in tournaments, like basketball tournaments, AAU tournaments, volleyball…” said Lyons.

Learning opportunities are also to come. A full-sized kitchen will provide space for the culinary class. The City says other rooms will have updated technology for students to use, and the center will partner with WSU’s Innovation Campus will allow youth to connect with businesses as a networking opportunity.

That’s going to be the flagship community center for the city of Wichita, and it’s something that I think everyone’s going to love,” said District I Councilman Brandon Johnson.