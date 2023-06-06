WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Urban League of Kansas on Tuesday opened a new family resource center.

The organization serves the community in the 67214 area code. The center is meant to connect families and help them overcome barriers, providing everything from rental assistance to diapers, food and education.

“And they’re doing additional things like budgeting classes or credit repair or any kind of other education that we feel is important for families,” Cindy Miles, the CEO of Urban League of Kansas, said.

The organization has hired a family resource specialist, who will help families in need, Miles said.

“They can meet with our family resource specialist, find out if they need resources for paying rent or utilities or anything like that,” Miles said. “Whether they need diapers, we have donations back here that have been donated. We have little packages of food to give to kids who are out of school for the summer.”

The project was funded by the Kansas Department of Children and Families and is intended to address the five protective factors for the foundation of strengthening families approach:

Parental resilience

Social connections

Concrete support in times of need

Knowledge of parenting and child development

Social and emotional competence of children

