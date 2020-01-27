US-54 closed due to gas line leak near Pratt County

PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A gas line leak in a large field closes US-54 near Pratt County on Sunday, according to emergency management officials.

A main gas line rupture was reported around 6:30 p.m. just two and a half miles east of Cullison.

People driving from Greensburg to Pratt County are not being allowed through the area.

Dispatchers tell KSN a hazmat team is on the scene trying to contain the leak.

Police are advising people to avoid the area until further notice.

There are no reports of injuries.

KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.

