USD 259 adds two new sites for free Summer Food Program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools announced via Twitter Friday that they have added two new sites to their free Summer Food Program: Northwest High School and Griffith Elementary. Both locations will serve meals from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
USD 259 operates the Summer Food Service Program during the summer months when school is not in session. The Summer Food Service Program is a program of the USDA that provides free nutritious meals to children between the ages of 1 and 18. No registration is required.
- Free Meals Information
- Breakfast and lunch will be available at 30 different locations
- No registration or pre-order required
- All locations offer grab & go options. Most locations offer dine-in
- Each child will receive a boxed lunch as well as a to-go breakfast for the following day
- Children do not need to be present
- Menus are available at https://wps.yumyummi.com
- Breakfast will include: 1 serving grain, 1 serving fruit or juice and 1 serving milk
- Lunch will include: 1 serving grain, 1 serving meat/meat alternative, 1 serving fruit, 1 serving vegetable, 1 serving milk
- Meat/meat alternative may include: yogurt, cheese stick, and other protein sources
- Meals are free for all children ages 1-18. Adults are welcome to purchase a meal
- Adult breakfast price: $2.50
- Adult lunch price: $4.35
- Adult snack price: $1.05
- Please bring exact change; site staff do not carry money
USD 259 prepares for larger class sizes for summer school
For more information on the Summer Food Service Program, click here. For free meal locations, click here.