USD 259 Athletic Director hoping to shorten fall season rather than overlap with spring sports

Governor Laura Kelly says sports should be shifted so individual sports, like golf and tennis are played in the fall while team sports, like football are moved to the spring.

The governor’s idea isn’t one being tossed around by the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

But another alternative is and KSHSAA will decide friday if fall sports can be played at the same time as spring sports.

“How can you make that all work?” asked USD 259 Athletic Director Jay Means.

The logistics fall in Means’s lap who is charge of scheduling sports for the seven public schools which he says he has done, but spring sports is just too far away at the moment.

“I have not even thought about what it would look like if the alternate season would be,” Means said. “I am not even going to worry about it. I guess until we knew if that was a possibility or not.”

Just getting the ball rolling for fall sports is putting atheltics in a spiral, much less thinking about atheletes who play multiple sports.

“I would like to play them all but if I had to I would definitely pick football over all of them,” said Northwest Senior Quarterback Mason Ross.

It’s a decision the atheltic director doesnt want them to have to make especially after spring sports were cancelled ealier this year.

“If those seasons overlap in the spring, how do you do both of them? Now, you are down tot making a decision between one or the other so that would create many problems,” Means said.

Overcoming adversity and even getting to play this fall is something coaches are hoping their players get to do to begin with, and many atheletes play multiple sports so more than one season could be at stake.

“I would rather have a shortened fall schedule to be honest with you.,” said Northwest Football Coach Steve Martin. “I am a big proponent that I think kids need to play multiple sports.”

If Means were to do it in a way he thinks makes sense, he would do just that, making sure multiple sport atheltes dont lose out on multiple sports.

“That is just some of the things you need to look at see if you can make it work,” Means said.

A task force made up of city, county, school and medical leaders will review the board’s decision to postpone the season and present them to the Board of Education on Monday.

The BOE will ulitimately make the final decision.