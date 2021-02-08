USD 259 BOE vote to drop Redskins name as North High School mascot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In a 6-0 vote, the Wichita Board of Education approved dropping the name Redskins as the North High School mascot during its Monday meeting. The BOE agreed with the North High Mascot Committee that the name is offensive to Native Americans and is racially and culturally insensitive.

The committee will not create a new mascot, but will adhere to BOE policy 1216, which states a school building principal is responsible for the development of school themes, songs, flags, etc. At this time, the North High administration has no plans to create a new mascot. The school will be referred to Wichita North High School and the school will continue to use their shield, drum and feather logo.

The school will have a 2-year phase-in plan starting in the 21-22 school year to remove the mascot name on athletic and fine arts uniforms, school apparel and signs.

The committee said this is not about rewriting history or erasing North’s past and accomplishments of the North community and alumni. All trophy cases and statues will remain as they are, as well as the Native American artwork on the outside of the school.

The committee also recommended the development of a 9th-grade Advocacy class curriculum that highlights the history of North High and its Native American influence. The curriculum would be developed in conjunction with the WPS Native American Program and include hands-on experiences with Native American artifacts.