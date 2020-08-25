USD 259 BOE to revisit decision made on fall sports and activities following task force review

After announcing sports and activities would be suspended for nine weeks the USD 259 school board says they will look at it again.

This as athletes, coaches and parents pushed to have them rethink their decision.

Nothing changes from what the BOE decided last week, only that a new task force will review the decision that was made.

The task force will come up with a recommendation based on what they think about last week’s vote and present those findings to the BOE possibly by Monday.

According to the District Athletic Director Jay Means only six people have tested positive this summer four cheerleaders, a football coach and soccer player no football players, though not every person has been tested as he says there has not been enough available testing.

“We got the chance to have the COVID-committee to review our steps for athletic and activity participation and bring back their recommendations, hopefully by next Monday, and the board can take a look at and maybe get some activities going,” said Means.

Board Member Ernestine Krehbiel adds, “I’m hoping that they understand that as important as sports are and as important as extracurricular activities (are) that lives are just what we’re all about here.”

If the decision is reversed next week by the Board, which has to vote on it to be reversed, the athletic director says it could mean the loss of week one.