USD 259 coaches and athletes celebrate the upcoming fall season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-The meeting had three football players holding their breath as they waited for the decision. The moment the vote was in, their emotions showed it all.

“We’re playing, like right now, yes sir,” said the three athletes.

“I mean tears of joy, I mean I’m so happy,” said Freshman football player Raytrun Alley.”

These three football players sat outside North High School in Wichita to see what would happen to their season, and the vote to keep Fall sports is what one sophomore said means more to him than just playing on the field.

“I wanna make my momma proud, make it out and celebrate life and feel good,” said Sophomore football player D’marjion Henley.

For Northwest high school head football coach, he said he’s been fighting for these athletes since the day he thought sports would be canceled.

“Someone had to speak up for these kids, it wasn’t getting done and so that’s what we did, I’m an advocate for all USD 259 kids,” said Football coach Steve Martin.

Come Wednesday, it’s time to hit the field, Coach Steve Martin said he’s excited to see the smiles back on his players’ faces.

“Tomorrow will probably be the happiest day at Northwest High on the football field in a long time,” said Martin.

While those no fans, the athletes said it will let them be on the field and keep people safe, it is worth it.

