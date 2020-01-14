USD 259 joins nationwide lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a 5 to 1 vote, Wichita Public Schools USD 259 has joined the fight in a nationwide lawsuit against e-cigarette companies. The school district voted to join the lawsuit Monday night.
The Board has voted 5-1 to approve hiring attorneys to represent the district in a lawsuit against e-cigarette and vaping product manufacturers for the health and safety of students.
Wichita Public Schools is the largest school district in Kansas to join the lawsuit. USD 259 hired Hutton & Hutton Law Firm, LLC to represent them in the case.
LATEST STORIES:
- New Wichita mayor, city council members sworn into office
- Philippine volcano spews lava, ash for 3rd day, 30,000 flee
- KHP shows how often drivers fail to move over for emergency vehicles
- USD 259 school district approves 2020-21 school year calendar
- Anger in Iran over jet’s downing; gunfire disperses protests