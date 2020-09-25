USD 259 releases COVID-19 data for students for the first time

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- For the first time, USD 259 is releasing COVID-19 data for students.

This comes a few weeks after the district started releasing data for employees.

From September 18-September 24, four students who learn in-person and six students who learn remotely tested positive for COVID-19.

During that same time period, four employees tested positive, while a total of 162 are on quarantine. This is nearly 30 fewer quarantine cases than the week prior.

“Data is good to have knowing that the school district is taking the right steps to decrease the spread of COVID-19,” said Andrew Myers, parent. “It makes me feel good.”

Wichita Public Schools will update this information every Friday morning. This is the same for the employee surveillance report.

“People want information so they can kind of look at what’s out there and help them as they prepare to make decisions,” said Terri Moses, director of safety and environmental services for USD 259.

The student data will include positive COVID-19 cases for in-person and remote students.

“What we wanna do by putting out the accurate information is to stop misinformation,” said Moses.

The district said it will not identify cases by school to protect the identity of students and staff who have tested positive.

Moses said they will not track quarantine numbers for students. She said that is simply to difficult to keep accurate track of with so many students learning remotely.

The school district will keep track of positive cases through notification from parents.

Parents said they are happy this information is available and they plan to use it to make future decisions.

“To be able to keep an eye on everything, watch the numbers, make sure to know if it gets worse and there’s change coming,” said Holly Cool, parent. “Then, I know.”

“Having data to quantify what we do or how we make our decision for the spring semester is good to have,” said Myers.

Officials said they want families to know they are working to make schools as safe as possible, while continuing to remain transparent.

“We’re listening to them,” said Moses. “They learned the information and we made the decision very early on that we were going to provide it.”

To view the data for students and district employees, click here.