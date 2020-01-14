USD 259 school district approves 2020-21 school year calendar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Monday, Wichita Public Schools USD 259 approved its 2020-21 school year calendar.

The calendar highlights important dates for students and parents in the USD 259 school district such as the first day of school, holidays and days when school will not be in session.

Some key dates on the 2020-21 calendar include:

Enrollment: July 27-29

Orientation for new teachers: August 3-4

Inservice for all teachers: August 5-12

Orientation for sixth- and ninth-grade students: August 12

First day of school: August 13

Fall recess: November 26-27

Student Winter Recess: December 18 – January 4; Administrative Winter Recess December 24 – January 1

Spring recess: March 15-19

Last day of school: May 25

The calendar may change at the discretion of the Board of Education and/or district administration.

The Board has approved the 2020-21 school district calendar with Aug. 13 as the first day of school for all students and May 25 as the last day of school. pic.twitter.com/opcP1CzcU7 — Wichita Public Schools (@WichitaUSD259) January 14, 2020

LATEST STORIES: