USD 259 teachers and staff will receive long-awaited first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Starting today Wichita Public School teachers will get their doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Later this morning USD 259 will start vaccinating teachers at the Administrative Center. District leaders have already scheduled teachers and staff to get their first shot today.

They based the rollout plan on a vaccine survey to make sure they prioritize who gets the vaccine first, starting with those 65 and older. And those with medical conditions.

“It is good to know if you’re a teacher that you have a solution you don’t necessarily have to make an appointment or go down to the arena, you’ll be able to get that vaccine through your school system,” said Sedgwick County Manager, Tom Stolz.



Stolz said the county worked with the district to come up with the plan. One teacher at Northeast Magnet High School says although she isn’t yet on the list for the first wave of vaccines, she is eager to get one.

“I plan on getting vaccinated I know a lot of my coworkers do as well, said Math teacher, Heather Aldrich.

For now, USD 259 will vaccinate those employees at the Alvin Morris Administrative Center.

