USD 259 teachers provide support for families ahead of school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- In less than two weeks, students in Wichita will either return to the classroom or start learning remotely and teachers are making sure they are as prepared as possible.

Every USD 259 teacher has been assigned around 10 student’s families to call leading up to the first day of school on Sept. 8. The number of families assigned to each educator is limited to allow enough time for families to ask questions and address concerns they may have.

“We’re just calling to make sure how everything is going right now,” said Trenton Tucker, first grade teacher. “We’re not trying to overload them or anything, just asking how are you doing, how are your kids, are you ready for the school year?”

Teachers said concerns vary from next steps for families who have already had positive COVID-19 cases to what parents can do if they feel their student is falling behind in virtual learning.

Teachers are also informing parents about the special precautions each school building will have. Some elementary schools will have social distancing markers outside for students to use when they arrive or leave school.

“Just being able to listen to the families and their concerns and reassure them and let them know what we do have in place here to keep their kids safe at school,” said Gretchen Zuperku, second grade teacher.

District officials said counselors and other support staff will be available for students and their families regardless of if they will be in the classroom or learn virtually.

“Each school has a child study team that consists of a social worker, a counselor, psychologist, speech pathologist and even a nurse,” said Patricia Brown, principal at Woodland Elementary School. “All of those members of the child study team are also a part of the school task team, reaching out to schools and families, making sure they’re comfortable to come back.”

Special phone numbers, chat windows during teaching, emails, and even face-to-face virtual contact will be available for every family who may need assistance or just has a quick question.

“We’re trying to reach out in as many ways as we can to make everyone feel as comfortable as possible to have some sense of normalcy as much as we can,” said Brown.

Teachers said they will continue contacting families until school starts.

Some of the teachers are paired with the same families they worked with at the beginning of the pandemic.

For a list of resources from Wichita Public Schools or guidance for any questions you may have, click here.