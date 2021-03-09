USD 259’s normal enrollment numbers show more than 2,600 students unaccounted for

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools is searching for thousands of unaccountable students.

“On September 20th when we took a headcount we noticed that we had 2,600 hundred students that were reduced from our normal enrollment numbers,” said Gil Alvarez, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools.

Alvarez says they can not pinpoint exactly why this many students are unaccounted for at this time.

“We do not know really the reason why that the huge, or the 2600 students, did not come back into enrollment — but we know that we knew the big portion of it was at our lower grades,” Alvarez said.

But the success of each student is important as was brought up in Monday evening’s board meeting when board member Ernestine Krehbiel talked about the success the district has had in reaching and educating most students.

“We do not want to lose the 2,700 or three thousand or whatever it is but we have all these others we are taking care of,” said Krehbiel.

Alvarez believes some students may have moved or some just did not want to come back in fear of safety, but he believes most of them are younger and in kindergarten or pre-k, but the consequences are tougher as the grades get higher.

“Our heavy concern is seniors with one more semester left — we want to make sure they are on track to graduate,” said Alvarez.

While courses can be made up during the summer or in some cases specific recovery courses are being offered, the district says it is trying to locate unaccounted for students with teachers who are doing more than just instructing — they are also actively looking.

“We have teams of individual teachers who do that during their school year, but we also have attendance teams that get together to look for students,” said Alvarez.

If any student wants to return, they can. Superintendent Alicia Thompson says that parentS will have to call their specific school and make arrangements with the principal as to when the best time to return is.

