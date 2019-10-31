USD 480 takes action against vaping

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – A few weeks ago, the USD 480 school board approved a trial run to have vaping detectors in their high school.

“The reason we’ve done that is because we’ve seen an uptick in the number of kids that are trying to vape at schools,” said superintendent Renae Hickert.

At a cost of nearly 11,000 dollars, the district plans to put 12 detectors around the school.

They’re choosing locations like bathrooms, because the equipment only works in smaller rooms, where it can pick up the vapor and send an alert to staff members to respond.

District leaders felt they had to move quickly to prevent vaping in schools.

“It’s a path to addiction. We don’t want any of our kids involved in that,” Hickert said.

Teacher and mother Michelle Brenmenkamp said she is glad to know the district is taking action.

“I think it’s wonderful that the schools being proactive to help keep our kids safe from something that could do so much damage and them not realize,” Brenmenkamp said.

If the trial is successful, they plan to expand to other schools in the district.

“We’ve taken student security, safety and health very seriously,” said Hickert.

The detectors have been ordered and Hickert said their goal is to have them installed by the start of their spring semester.