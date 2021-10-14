USD259 hoping to fill vacant positions by hosting job fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Public Schools held a job fair Thursday, Oct. 14 in hopes of hiring substitute teachers, paras and custodians.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, USD259 had around 1,000 substitutes. This year it is half that.

Nearly 100 people showed up to the job fair today hoping to snag a position.

“I like kids. I worked with kids for a while. I was a director of our nursery, I worked in pediatrics as a CNA,” said Heather Self, who applied for a position at the job fair. “I have teenagers at home, so it’s up my alley.”

Starting pay for a guest teacher is $119 per day, while paras get $14 per hour.

If you would like to apply for a position with Wichita Public Schools, click here.