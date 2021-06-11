USPS honors Wichita mail carrier for 60 years of service

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker was honored Friday morning at the distribution facility on 9350 E Corporate Hills Dr for his decades-long mail delivery service.

Alan Cunningham, 81, started his job with the U.S. postal service 60 years ago. He says the satisfaction of coming to work is what keeps him going. “I enjoy it, so I do it,” said Cunningham.

“He’s a true example of a letter carrier, comes in does his job, no complaining out of Alan Cunningham,” said Ryon Knopik, USPS.

On Friday morning, Cunningham was given a service award and a commemorative coin as a token of his lengthy career. He accrued more than 5-thousand hours of sick leave and accomplished 2 million miles of accident-free driving and counting.

“I have no pointers. I just – thankful I’m still able to do it, that’s all I am,” said Cunningham.

“He has no plans to retire, you know, he is still going strong and he loves serving his customers each and every day,” said Knopik.

Every workday, the 81-year-old is mounted on his delivery truck sorting through mail making sure it gets to people’s mailbox. He says his experience in the military is what helps him strive along.

“You know the physical part of it,” said Cunningham.

“Him staying active as a carrier has helped contribute to his longevity as a carrier,” said Knopik.

From adhesive stamps being tested to upgraded delivery trucks, Cunningham has seen many changes during his time as a mail carrier. “Getting used to this GPS is the biggest thing that I’ve come across,” said Cunningham.

“He’s a prime example of kind of what we want to see in an employee somebody that comes in and does their job,” said Knopik.

Cunningham says he hopes to be out in the community delivering mail for many more years.