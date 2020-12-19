USPS working to get packages out for Christmas amid possible delays

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- As USPS experiences a historical mail season, officials said employees are working around the clock to get your packages delivered in time for Christmas.

In some areas of the country, some have experienced delays.

In Wichita, mail carriers are working overtime hours to deliver packages and dozens and dozens of people are lining up at the post offices in hopes that their gifts will ship in time.

“We’ll see,” said Susan Bentson, customer. “I hope it all works.”

US Postal Service officials said they’ve never seen a mail season like this before.

“We knew that there would be so much volume, so we brought on extra people on board, so we’ve got extra transportation,” said Mark Inglett with strategic communications with the US Postal Service. “We’ve rearranged some of our workforce, we’ve rearranged transportation. We’re working day and night, delivering on Sundays. We are doing everything possible to make sure we can get those packages on home on time.”

While customers are now pushing the deadline to be able to have their packages delivered by Christmas, some said they understand if it takes a few extra days.

“If it’s a day or two late, I think it will be okay,” said Kristin Moody, customer. “I sent most of [my family’s] presents already.”

Customers like Kayla Horning are shipping packages internationally.

“I know that with everything going on, that it’s more the thought that counts,” said Horning.

Officials said some areas of the country could see delays in deliver, but assure customers they are doing all they can to get packages delivered on time, even working Christmas Day in some part of the country.

“We’ve got our hands full, doesn’t mean we’re throwing our hands up and giving up,” said Inglett. “I can assure you, we’re doing everything we can, but we also want to be honest with everybody and let them know there have been some delays.”

Inglett said that some delays are caused by many people ordering gifts to be delivered to their home and then turning around and mailing them back out to loved ones.

USPS has a Click and Ship, a program where you can print your label at home and select a time for a mail carrier to pick it up from your front steps to help you avoid long lines at the post office and to stay safe during the pandemic.

To find out how to use this service or for more information about package deliveries, click here.