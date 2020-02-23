Valley Center equine rescue sanctuary reaches new milestone

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Abandoned, abused, and starved. Hope in the Valley Equine Rescue and Sanctuary has seen it all. Saturday afternoon they reached a milestone as they welcomed five new animals into their home.

“They’ve eaten non-stop since they came in,” said Joyce Corp, non-profit board member.

This may be the first time they’ve eaten this consistently in a long time. “You can see on their back bones how the ribs are sticking out, their back bone is sticking up. They are very, very starved,” said Corp.

Some of them so weak the bones in their legs could hardly hold their weight as they walked into their new barn. “We’re heart sick like these little guys, we are going to pour a lot of love into these guys to get them healthy again,” she said.

Volunteer, Hannah Dykstra, makes sure the horses get some good food and good loving. “I love coming here because I love animals horses and ponies especially,” she said.

Hannah is a new volunteer but this horse sanctuary has saved hundreds of little guys and girls, 401 to be exact over 15 years.

“If I can help them get into good relationships with humans again and find their forever homes hopefully, then I’d like to do that,” said Hannah.

The sanctuaries goal is to give the animals the life they deserve. “You can’t imagine the feeling until you’ve done it and you’ve been apart of that and see how you can bring something back to life almost,” said Corp.

The non-profit nurtures the animals back to health and then put them up for adoption. They currently have 40 animals looking for their new homes.

