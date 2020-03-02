Valley Center Police looking for information on Sasquatch statue vandalism

Courtesy of City of Valley Center’s Facebook page

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Valley Center Police Department is seeking the public’s help for information on the recent vandalism done to the Sasquatch statue in Wetlands Park.

They are asking anyone with information on this vandalism to contact the Valley Center Police Department at (316) 755-7325.

Image courtesy of City of Valley Center’s Facebook page

