Valley Center to require masks starting September 3

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Beginning Friday, September 3, masks will be required for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, while inside USD 262 Valley Center Public School buildings during the school day.

The following message was sent to Valley Center parents/families. The message is published in its entirety below:

Thank you for your patience and support as we made our way through the month of August. We

have several things to celebrate this school year. Even with multiple success stories, the ability to

continue operating as we have has become increasingly more difficult and the number of

disruptions to learning is increasing.

The purpose of this communication is to announce an update to our health protocols. Due to the

continued, increasing challenges across the district, we find it necessary to implement a

temporary, districtwide mask requirement effective September 3, 2021. Masks will be required

for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, while inside USD 262 Valley Center Public

School buildings during the school day. Examples of appropriate masks are non-medical

disposable masks or cloth masks that have two or more layers, fit properly, and do not have

inner filter pockets or exhalation valves/vents.

Students and staff have the option to remove their masks while eating or when outdoors. We

will require masks students and staff during athletics, fine arts, and physical education classes,

practices, rehearsal, and contests unless students are actively exercising, rehearsing, or

performing. Students and staff may be exempt from the requirement based on disability or a

signed, medical exemption from a medical provider (MD, DO, ARNP, PA).

Why Require Masks Now?

• As we entered the third week of the school year, we have exceeded our greatest number

of COVID-19 positive cases at any given time since the start of the pandemic. Near the

end of last week, there were 13 confirmed positive cases in our district (staff members

and students). Today, there are 45. We have identified more high-risk contacts than at

any time since the start of the pandemic. The total number of current high-risk close

contacts has exceeded 330 students which are spread out throughout the district. Two

of our buildings have greater than 10% of the student population who are identified as

high-risk contacts.

• Due to difficulties in sustaining our daily testing option, we were recently forced to

suspend the “test to stay” program for high risk contacts, which means many of our

students are missing valuable learning opportunities. In order to restart the daily

testing program, the number of high-risks contacts needs to be reduced, which can be

achieved by masking. When all individuals are masked properly, most contacts are

considered low risk.

• Kansas legislators passed a bill this last session that significantly limits remote learning

options for students who are ill, quarantined, school-excluded, or those who wish to

choose remote learning due to health-related concerns.

• The district’s transportation department is dealing with a shortage of drivers because of

positive cases and we run the risk of this impacting our ability to run all routes.

• Officials from the Sedgwick County Health Department have provided guidance in light of

rising cases and the critical level of patients in our local hospitals. The officials strongly

recommend requiring masks to help reduce the spread across our community

Help Maintain In-Person Learning

We understand our families and staff may have varied opinions regarding masks, individual

freedoms, and the health crisis. While there may not be common ground on those issues, yet

most agree that in-person learning works best for the majority of students. We must do

everything we can to stay open and keep our students and staff safe. Decisions like these are not

taken lightly and are important. Reflecting our “Empty Chair Philosophy” we must consider the

well-being of all of our students and staff.

We ask for your patience, understanding, and kindness while we endure this period of increased

cases. Please know that we will be monitoring cases and information daily and will make

decisions based upon numbers of positive COVID 19 cases. We are applying lessons learned from

last year and plan to have a fluid approach to decisions based on the data we have available.