HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The near one thousand scouts and troop leaders, braving the sub-zero temperatures in Harvey County, prepared for their second night of camping at the annual ‘Trappers Rendezvous’. Scouts hunkered down, setting up tents and cooking meals, as they learned survival skills they would take with them after the three-day camp.

A parent from Valley Center’s Troop 494, said there was no way the dangerous temperatures were stopping them from tackling the outdoors.

The sub-zero temperatures brought on some questions.

“We get more nerves from moms and parents than we do nervous kids. The kids will argue with their parents, like mom, I’m going to be fine fireworks have tents, we have fireplaces, if we get cold we’ll go inside, we’ve been trained to do this,” said Valley Center Troop 494 Parent, Brian Donley.

Donley said the planning begins early, and the scouts have to do all the shopping and meal planning, on a five-dollar budget. He added that they are always prepared for the unexpected.

“We have emergency food, we have extra sleeping bags, we have extra tents, there’s nothing we can’t handle on a campout,” said Donley.

Troop 494 Scout, Mason Robles, has been coming to the ‘Trappers’ Rendezvous Weekend’ for six years. He said the cold can challenge your mental toughness.

“During the night you have to hunker down and get ready for that, so it’s definitely taken a lot to get used to, and, ya, I think it’s a big learning experience to be able to come out here every year,” said Robles.

He said his favorite part was the trading. Scouts learn about the history of trapping and trading. They bring items to trade, ranging from animal hides and knives to Pokémon cards.

“Anybody can bring anything, and that’s why it’s so cool, and so many people want different things and everyone normally goes home with what they usually want,” said Robles.

Teaching the youth valuable life skills.

“You get a kid that has no idea who the other kid is, well he has to have the confidence to walk up to him and make his case for why he should give you this, and you should give him that,” said Donley.

The rendezvous also featured events like learning how to throw an ax as well as learning from mountain men about the history of those who survived through trading goods. All-in-all, the scouts were happy to have a warm tent to sleep in overnight.