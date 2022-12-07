VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — USD 262 officials announced Wednesday that the school district will hold classes on Thursday after canceling classes Wednesday following threats the district received.

The school administration sent parents an email updating what will be done to keep students safe as classes continued:

“As law enforcement have been thoroughly investigating and handling the reports of possible threats, there will be school for all USD 262 students tomorrow. We are sharing with you updates regarding the school day tomorrow and going forward:

There will be an increased law enforcement presence in and around our schools.

There will be an increased number of officers who are monitoring our buildings and grounds after school hours.

There will be additional officers at athletic events home and away.

Counselors and social workers are available to students to visit with if needed.

The Valley Center police department is working alongside the Park City police department, with support from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to keep our students and staff safe.

Only visitors with previously scheduled appointments will be allowed inside district buildings.

Parents/guardians – please be aware of what is happening with your child’s interactions on social media. This might be a good opportunity to encourage your child or children to step away from social media to reduce their risk of exposure to negative comments. Additionally, turning off the location of their devices might be helpful. Also, please report any threats directly to 911.“

School officials said they are working “proactively” to keep families safe and are working with local and regional law enforcement regarding the threats.

USD 262 also said if parents are still uncomfortable sending their kids to school tomorrow, it will be considered an excused absence to keep their children home. They ask parents to contact their school to communicate.

The update from USD 262 comes after an incident at a boy’s basketball game against Topeka High where Topeka fans allege that some Valley Center students and fans were calling out racist slurs and shouting other insults.

A statement from the Valley Center school district Tuesday says the district has not found any evidence of racist remarks being made during or following the basketball game. However, it says that Valley Center High School and Topeka High School administrators are working together to investigate the claims.