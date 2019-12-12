Vandalism affected The Feast of our Lady of Guadalupe

Today is an important day for many Catholics “The Feast of our Lady of Guadalupe” honors The Virgin Mary, but one Wichita parish is frustrated with the recent vandalism their Virgin Mary statue received.

It’s been a couple of days since the picture of the vandalized Virgin Mary statue got the attention of social media. Since then leaders of our Lady of Perpetual Help have taken her out of the location and are waiting for her return.

However, with today’s celebration followers of the Catholic church are disappointed The Virgin Mary will not be present during her birth celebration.

“I don’t know who would want to do that to our beautiful lady, that hurts Jesus heart because he loves his mother very much.” Said one of the parish members

For now the statue is being worked on by a local artist who volunteered to restore her.

Peter Salmerón member of the Catholic Church says they are expecting for her to return within the next couple of weeks but hope Wichita residents will join them in celebrating her birth until December 13th.

LATEST POST: