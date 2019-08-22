Vandals damage Delano business for the third time in four months

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Hayes Company in Delano was vandalized for the third time this year and once again, those responsible were caught on camera.

Employees said they noticed the damage on Monday (Aug. 19), but after reviewing surveillance videos, found out the vandalism happened on Friday night (Aug. 16).

Employees said the videos show a dark blue Oldsmobile Alero pull into a parking spot around 11:11 p.m. on Friday night. What appears to be a man and a woman get out of the vehicle.

“It looked like they pulled up and noticed the previous vandalism,” said Shawn Stroble with Hayes Company. “I guess they thought about it because they got on their skateboards, rode away and then came back and did their own.”

In the surveillance video, you can see the man walk up to the window. A few seconds later, he walks over to a flower bed, kneels down and pick up an object before going back to the window a second time.

“It was very busy out,” said Stroble. “We had bicyclers out, people walking by.”

Stroble has been reviewing the surveillance video from that night. The company has even added signs to deter vandals, letting them know there are surveillance cameras posted.

Crime Stoppers is investigating this case and a police report has been filed.

While it doesn’t appear to be the same vandal as the “CASER” incidents, Delano business owners and employees said it still makes things harder for them.

“It’s a place that people should come and enjoy and not have to worry about that,” said Stroble.

Some of the other businesses that were vandalized earlier this year have yet to repair because of how much it will cost to replace glass windows or doors.

Jenna Smith works down the street from Hayes Company at No Coast Salon and has a message for the people responsible for the damage.

“Don’t try here,” said Smith. “We have camera here. A lot of these ladies are here 12 hours a day and I know they put a lot of time and effort here. To think someone would go around and vandalize something so special to them is upsetting and sad.”

No arrests have been made in the original vandalism case according to Wichita Police.

If you have any information about the people in the surveillance videos or any of the vandalisms that have occurred in Delano, contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Your tip will remain anonymous.