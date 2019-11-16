Vandals damage Wichita library

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita public library branch is back up and running after vandals caused hundreds of dollars of damage.

It was business as usual at the Linwood Park Branch Library Friday afternoon except for a corner of the library blocked off to the public. It’s the section near a side exit door that’s still boarded up from when vandals broke in nearly two weeks ago.

“‘It’s a library it’s for learning purposes. It’s mostly for kids so they can be educated. I think that somebody breaking in is very disturbing,” said Quita Hankerson, a library visitor.

On Saturday, November 2, vandals damaged computer equipment and left it scattered around but didn’t steal anything, library officials said.

That same day, they also attempted to break into the Senior Center in the same building but didn’t succeed.

“We’re here for people to have interaction and commonality, social events, and exercises so it really hurts us when we have issues like this happen,” said Cherise Langenberg, Senior Center Director.

Langenberg said this was the second time in two months someone tried to burglarize the senior center.

“So now we have two windows that have been broken,” said Langenbeg.

Langenberg said it’s disheartening to know this time the vandals damaged the library.

“The library has been a staple and a standard here in this community for many many years and we love the library and we are a family here and so when one of us is down we’re all down,” said Langenberg.

Wichita Police are investigating. If you have any information about this incident call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.