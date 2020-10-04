Vaughn, Kansas State hold off Texas Tech for 31-21 win

News

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) beats Texas Tech defensive back Thomas Leggett (16) into the end zone to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Deuce Vaughn had a rushing touchdown and another receiving, Will Howard threw for 173 yards and a score and Kansas State held off Texas Tech for a 31-21 win.

Up 24-21 with two minutes left, Howard found Vaughn across the middle on third down for a 70-yard touchdown pass to seal the win.

Henry Colombi threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns, Xavier White added 113 yards rushing and a score on 12 carries for Texas Tech, which lost its ninth game in 10 tries against the Wildcats.

Both starting quarterbacks spent more time in the locker room than the field after suffering injuries in the first half.

