Vehicle crash in north Wichita claims one life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a vehicle crash at 27th Street North and Arkansas Wednesday evening. The call came in shortly before 9 p.m.

Police are currently investigating at the scene of the crash.

This story is developing.

