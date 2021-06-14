Vehicle crashes into house in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita firefighters responded to a ‘vehicle in house’ call in the 600 block of west Pawnee Monday evening. The call came in around 8 p.m.

Firefighters said a driver was attempting to turn into the neighbor’s driveway when she reportedly hit the curb and crashed into the house.



“I think they were trying to pull into the driveway next door and another vehicle was coming and probably hit the gas a little too hard or something,” said Battalion Chief Doug Quinter with the Wichita Fire Department.

The driver was visibly shaken after the accident. The homeowners were not home at the time of the crash. Authorities were working on notifying them.

No injuries have been reported.